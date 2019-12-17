 Ukraine, Azerbaijan sign a number of agreements

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

The signing ceremony took place as part of an official visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to Azerbaijan, the press service of the head of state reported.

"Ukrainian-Azerbaijani bilateral documents were signed in Baku in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," the report reads.

In particular, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladyslav Kanevskyi and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev signed a protocol of intent between the city of Odesa (Ukraine) and the city of Ganja (Azerbaijan).

The diplomats also signed a treaty between the city of Truskavets (Ukraine) and the city of Quba (Azerbaijan) on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation.

Foreign Ministers Vadym Prystaiko of Ukraine and Elmar Mammadyarov of Azerbaijan signed an agreement on cooperation in the regulation of business conditions between the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine and the Republic of Azerbaijan Ministry of Economy.

The ministers also signed an agreement between the Administration of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine and the Special State Protection Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the organization of an interstate government phone line between Kyiv and Baku.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is on an official visit to Azerbaijan on December 16-17.