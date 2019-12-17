 Kyiv court closes case on "dictatorship laws" against ex-head of Party of Regions Oleksandr Yefremov

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Thus the judge Bortnytska ruled out the court decision on November 8.

On July 22, Kyiv Court of Appeals released Yefremov from custody and sent him under the house arrest with the wearing of an electronic bracelet.

On January 16, 2017, the Starobilsky District Court of Luhansk region began considering the case against Yefremov, accused of separatism, state treason, organizing of the takeover and the seizure of the Luhansk regional state administration, facilitating the seizure of the Security Service of Ukraine and establishing a self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic."

On July 23, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has filed a request to the Pechersk Court of Kyiv on the special pretrial investigation toward former MP Serhiy Horohov and number of the high-ranked Luhansk officials along with chairman of MP party "Party of Regions" in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Yefremov who are suspected in the committing of the number of the grave and especially grave crimes.

They were suspected in the deliberate acts for change of the borders of Ukraine committed by prior conspiracy among a group of persons that lead to the grave consequences; state treason, precisely, the provision of assistance to the foreign organization and its representatives in the subversive activity against Ukraine; creation and activity of the terrorist organization "Luhansk People's Republic"; assistance in the take over of the SBU building in Luhansk regions for its illegal use and hindering in the normal activity of the body.

Yefremov was detained in airport Kyiv on July 2016. He is in custody in the Starobilsk pretrial facility in Luhansk region now.