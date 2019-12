Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"According to the information from the intelligence of the Joint Forces, the armed formations of the Russian Federation suffered 44 casualties from December 1 to December 15, 2019. Twenty-two invaders were killed. Twenty-two more people accounted for sanitary losses of the enemy," the press service of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

Read more: Eight attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers