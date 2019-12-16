 Ukraine ranked 39th world’s most powerful country

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

The United States, the Russian Federation and China head the ranking. Following the top three are Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

Ukraine outranks such countries as Finland, Greece, Oman, Kazakhstan, Poland, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Philippines, Argentina, Portugal, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Croatia, Ireland, Lithuania, Slovenia, Latvia and others.

Estonia is viewed as the least powerful nation.

The 2019 Best Countries rankings, formed in partnership with BAV Group, a unit of global marketing communications company VMLY&R, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, are based on a survey that asked more than 20,000 people from four regions to associate 80 countries with specific attributes.

Read more: U.S. expanding defense aid to Ukraine in 2020

The Power subranking is based on an equally weighted average of scores from five country attributes that related to a country's power: a leader, economically influential, politically influential, strong international alliances and a strong military. The Power subranking score had an 8 percent weight in the overall Best Countries ranking.