 Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force "East", the Russian-led forces fired mounted and hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms, including heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force "North", invaders used mounted antitank grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian troops near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and under-barrel grenade launchers – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launchers – in the area of Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and automatic grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: OHCHR: 26 civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of year

Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.