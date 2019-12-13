 Suspect of Sheremet murder Kuzmenko personally blowed journalist’s car - lawyer. ДОКУМЕНТ

Censor.NET reports citing Kuzmenko’s lawyer, Vlad Dovbosh Facebook post.

According to the report, on July 20, 2016 at about 2:34 a.m., suspect Yuliya Kuzmenko and Andrii Antonenko arrived at Ivana Frankо street where Sheremet lived.

They had an explosive with them.

Later, the woman personally attacked the device to the Subaru car that belonged to one of the founders of the Ukrainska Pravda publication, Olena Prytula.

After that, the suspects left the site.

At about 7 a.m., Kuzmenko returned there wearing a backpack with a sports suit in it.

She change into the sports suit and approached the house of the journalist in order to watch his car.

At 7:42 a.m., the woman continued watched having notice Sheremet coming out of his house and sitting into the car.

The journalist started moving towards the intersection with Bohdana Khmelnytskoho street.

Having let the car move to a safe distance, she detonated the installed bomb.

After the blast, Kuzmenko changed back and left the site.

Journalist Pavlo Sheremet was killed in the center of Kyiv early on July 20, 2016. The car which he was driving was blown up by an improvised explosive device.

Pavlo Sheremet was born in Minsk in 1971. During his journalistic career, he worked as anchor and producer of Prospekt, a weekly news and analysis program on Belarus state television, editor-in-chief of the Belarusian newspaper Belorusskaya Delovaya Gazeta, head of the Belarusian bureau of the Russian public television company ORT and an ORT correspondent in Belarus, a special correspondent for the Novosti and Vremya programs on ORT, and chief editor of the Russian and foreign correspondent network of the directorate of information programs on ORT. He served as anchor of the weekly analytical program Vremya. Sheremet often appeared in the media as a representative of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime. In 2005, the journalist initiated the creation of the information and analytical website Belarusian Partisan. In the second half of the 2000s, Sheremet also appeared in the press as head of the Partisan Publishing House, which, in addition to his own books, published, in particular, one of the books of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

In 2010, Pavlo Sheremet was stripped of his Belarusian citizenship. The official reason stated in the documents was the presence of Russian citizenship, although, according to the press, Belarusian laws did not prohibit second citizenship. He had lived in Ukraine since 2012 and worked for the Ukrayinska Pravda and Radio Vesti.

The journalist was buried in Minsk.