 Court puts suspect in Sheremet case Yana Duhar under 24-hour house arrest

She will remain under the house arrest until December 8, 2020.

The defense announced the filing of the appeal.

According to the investigation, Yana Duhar gathered information about the CCTV cameras in the district, where Sheremet lived. According to the prosecutor, there is a risk of influence of the suspects on the experts. Besides, the prosecutors believes that there is a risk of the destruction of the things and documents, which were not established by the investigation. The prosecutors asked 24-hours house arrest for Duhar.

According to the lawyer, Duhar were in the trip from Romania to Italy until July 13, 2016 and there are proper evidence. The accusation compares the recordings from the CCTV cameras on July 15, July 18, 2016 and July 11, 2019. The lawyer stated that Duhar could not be in Kyiv on July 11.

In the court, ex-MP Oksana Korchynska showed the document, which had to be the military card of Yana Duhar. The military card states that after return from abroad, Duhar went to ATO zone and stayed there until March 6, 2017.

Andriy Antonenko, the musician and the participant in Donbas conflict, has his apartment searched by law enforcers; the man is now a suspect in the murder of Pavlo Sheremet.

Totally, there are five main suspects in the murder of the journalist.

Ukrainian journalist Pavlo Sheremet was killed in Kyiv in the morning of July 20, 2016. The car he was driving exploded in the city’s downtown. The vehicle belonged to his civilian wife, Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda outlet Olena Prytula; she was not in the car at the moment. The Ukrainian police qualified the explosion as intentional homicide. Then Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko assumed the murder could be the part of some ‘greater plan’, perhaps designed by the Kremlin. The key version of Sheremet’s murder was his professional activity.