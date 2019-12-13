 EU extends sanctions against Russia for another six months

Censor.NET reports citing eurointegration.com.ua.

"Prolongation of Russia sanctions is adopted," a spokesman for EU Council President Charles Michel tweeted on December 12.

The move comes days after a Normandy Four summit in Paris between Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany failed to yield a major breakthrough in solving the five-year conflict.

In July 2014, the European Union imposed restrictive measures against Russia in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and actions to destabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine. The measures were tightened in September 2014.

In March 2015, the European Council linked the effect of restrictive measures to Russia's failure to comply with the Minsk agreements. Since then, the EU has considered the extension of economic sanctions against Russia every six months.