 Eight attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The Russian Federation again does not fulfill its commitment to a sustainable ceasefire according to the final communiqué adopted at the Normandy Four summit in France. The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces. The shelling from weapons on infantry fighting vehicles was also recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched five attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and three more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

Read more: OHCHR: 26 civilians killed in Donbas since beginning of year

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have launched attacks on Ukrainian troops near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).