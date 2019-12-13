 Investigators suspect five people in journalist Sheremet's murder

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

He said this at a briefing on the results of the investigation into Sheremet's murder in Kyiv on Thursday, December 12.

"A lot of work has been done. The most effective work is footage from video cameras and the results of examinations. Thus, investigative and search activities and the subsequent documentation of members of a group help clearly identify those who we objectively suspect of the murder of Pavlo Sheremet. They are Yana Duhar, Yulia Kuzmenko, Antonenko, and the Hryshchenkos," Koval said.

He said the basic theory behind the murder was the destabilization of the socio-political situation in the country by killing a well-known person.

Earlier, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said that those involved in the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet had been detained and served with suspicion notices.

On November 6, Kyiv's Pechersky District Court detained ATO volunteer righter Inna Hryshchenko for 60 days.

Her husband, Vladyslav Hryshchenko, was arrested in September.

He is suspected of attempted murder of an entrepreneur from the Ivano-Frankivsk region. In July 2018, the businessman found an explosive device under his car.

In addition, according to sources in law enforcement agencies, the Hryshchenkos were also checked for involvement in the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet in 2016.

Journalist Pavlo Sheremet was killed in a car explosion in Kyiv on July 20, 2016.