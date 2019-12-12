 National police detained, served suspicion to persons of interests in Sheremet’s murder

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Suspicion was served of the fact of detention under Article 115, which case I don’t know. The only thing I know is that they go to the search and, accordingly, I also go there at the place of residence. Regarding the fact that 115 (article - intentional murder - Ed ) with respect to Yulia, this doesn’t fit my mind at all. Because she’s a doctor, a pediatric neurosurgeon. And this does not get attached to the 115th. It's just nonsense. I can’t add anything at this time. I’ll come to the place and try to give a more accurate a comment," he said.

According to the lawyer, a search of Yulia Kuzmenko will take place in the Osokorki district of Kiev, the Probka restaurant.

The lawyer also emphasized that "she was handed a suspicion, but was not detained. Nevertheless, she is going home with the police to search the house. I do not think she is going of her own free will."

The prominent journalist Pavel Sheremet was killed in a car bombing in downtown Kyiv on July 20, 2016. According to witnesses, the explosion occurred when Sheremet stopped at an exit to a main road.

Prosecutor General Lutsenko commented on the tragedy: "The death of Sheremet was due to an explosive device. It's a murder." Later, the Interior Ministry added a homemade shell-less explosive device was used, its power equivalent to 600 grams of TNT.

President Poroshenko met with the heads of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies, after which a special investigative group was set up under the leadership of Dekanoidze. Ukraine has invited FBI and Europolexperts to help in the probe. The Security Service considered the destabilization of the situation in Ukraine as a motive for Sheremet's murder. Meanwhile, Poroshenko asked for a transparent and prompt investigation: "Do not exclude any version. We'll not let anyone open a second front inside the country."

Originally from Minsk, Belarus, Sheremet was particularly critical of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko's crackdown on dissent. In 1997, the journalist was arrested while reporting about smuggling across the Belarus-Lithuanian border and sentenced to two years in prison - a move widely viewed as politically motivated. Amnesty International declared him prisoner of conscience.

In 1999, Sheremet was presented with the Committee to Protect Journalists' International Press Freedom Award. In 2002, he was presented with the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Prize for Journalism and Democracy. For five years prior to the murder, Sheremet had lived in Kyiv, worked for Ukrainska Pravda and been a host at Vesti radio.