 SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

Censor.NET reports citing the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) press service.

"On December 11, 2019, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) under procedural guidance of the PGO conducted several searches at Energoatom, at the places of work and residence of officials of the state enterprise who could be involved in the procurement of equipment and assembly services for some NPPs in Ukraine at overestimated prices," the PGO wrote on Facebook.

The investigators are checking into a version, according to which in 2017-2018 some companies supplied valves worth around UAH 40 million which were previously purchased from the producers at a four times lower price. Respective documents were forged to conceal the crime.

Read more: Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovskyi – MP Honcharenko

As reported, the government dismissed President of Energoatom Yuriy Nedashkovsky under resolution No. 1122 dated November 27, 2019. Director General of Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Pavlo Pavlyshyn was appointed as Acting President of Energoatom.

Energoatom is the operator of all four Ukrainian-based operating nuclear power plants, which have 15 VVER reactors with an overall generating capacity of 13.835 gigawatts.