 Crimean Tatar Mejlis Head Chubarov was held in Bucharest Airport for three hours

"From the moment of the temporary occupation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, I and my colleagues totally excluded the countries of Central Asia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kirgizia from our visits. In the territory of these countries, the Russian special services possess, de facto, the right of the arrest of the people prosecuted by Russia, regardless of their citizenship. But I did not expect that the toxic tentacles of the Russian special services will try to get me in Romania," he noted.

Chubarov has planned events for today in Romania, such as meetings with State Secretary of the Foreign Ministry and experts of the German Marshall Fund for the discussion of the situation in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia and militarization of the peninsula and the Black Sea.

"The immediate intervention in the situation by Ukraine’s Ambassador to Romania Oleksandr Bankov and Consul of the Embassy of Ukraine to Romania Pavlo Nekrasov solved the situation in three and the half hours of waiting and about 7:00 a.m. I was in the hotel to start the program of visit at 9:30 a.m.," Chubarov noted.

According to him, the incident will be the issue of the appeal of Ukraine’s Embassy to Romania to the competent authorities of Romania to get clear explanations of the reasons for the detention.