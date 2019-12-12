 10 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms - in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces used hand-held antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk) and Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk).

Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.