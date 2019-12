Censor.NET reports citing Ukraina TV channel.

The body was fouled up beyond all recognition. It was necessary to conduct a DNA examination. DNA examination in the Dnipro confirmed the identity of a man. Roman was buried in his native village in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Roman Bespalyi was captured by Russian terrorists in May 2019. In November, they gave away the body of a man without internal organs, claiming that it was Roman Bespalyi and that he committed suicide.

