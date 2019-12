Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

Lavrov made a corresponding statement during his visit to Washington on December 10, where he met with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"The Russian Federation expects that Zelenskyi will follow election promises and stop the war in the Donbass," the report said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for a solution to the conflict with Ukraine.