 Ukraine thanks countries for support for tough resolution on Crimea at UN General Assembly

"The resolution shows deep concern of the international community about the ongoing actions of Russia to militarize the Crimean peninsula, in particular deployment of armament and military equipment, capable of carrying nuclear weapon, and illegal military exercises. Such actions pose threat to the stability in the Black Sea region and outside it and will have a long-term negative impact on the environment," the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the updated resolution is an important part of Ukraine's efforts aimed at de-occupation of its temporarily occupied territories and at restoring stability in the Black Sea and Azov Sea regions.

As reported, on December 9, the UN General Assembly approved the resolution "Problem of the Militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, Ukraine, as well as Parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov."

Sixty-three countries voted in favor of the document, while 19 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Serbia, China, Armenia, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, Venezuela and Syria, voted against it. Sixty-six countries refrained from voting.

