 11 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms on Ukrainian positions near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); automatic grenade launchers – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); small arms including heavy machine guns – outside Kindrashivska Nova; rocket-propelled grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, mounted antitank grenade launchers – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers and small arms – outside Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk) and Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Joint Forces members were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.