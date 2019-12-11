 Zerkal: Most positive outcome of Normandy format meeting - discussion of gas issue 'without betrayal'

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The most positive thing is that even an exchange of views took place on gas, which did not lead to any betrayal. This is very positive. In my opinion, it's very positive that Naftogaz was able to voice to Putin himself the result of the Stockholm arbitration, and that it's not a political decision and it must be implemented, and that nothing will prevent Ukraine from demanding compensation from Russia for losses incurred by Gazprom in Ukraine," Zerkal told on the air of the Pryamiy channel.

She also noted that the final communiqué of the meeting looks better than she expected.

Read more: Razumkov: December 9 Normandy meeting gets situation off dime

"I can say that the documenting of the Steinmeier formula in the communiqué itself looks a little too much for me. But as I understand it, it was a compromise that was consciously made," Zerkal added.