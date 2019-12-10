 Macron: ‘Steinmeier formula’ not finally agreed

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Indeed, we have never discussed the Steinmeier formula, how it should be written. Today we saw that this issue has not yet been agreed upon," Macron said on Monday evening.

He added that participants of the Normandy format meeting would return to this issue at the next summit in four months.

Normandy Four summit was held in Paris on December 9. It was attended by the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany.

Before the summit, the Ukrainian president held bilateral talks with the leaders of France and Germany. The summit talks were also interrupted for Zelensky's face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.