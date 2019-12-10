EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  9321
Related materials:
All about:Russia (6102) sanctions (1008) USA (2026) Nord Stream II (36)

 U.S. expanding defense aid to Ukraine in 2020

The U.S. FY2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) agreed upon by U.S. Congresses includes $300 million in aid to Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing The NDAA draft.

The NDAA draft "[r]enews and extends the authorization of $300 million of funding for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, to include lethal defensive items as well as new authorities for coastal defense cruise missiles and anti-ship missiles," the document says.

Negotiations on the budget lasted several months. It should be passed by late 2019.

United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirmed that the U.S. was considering more aid to Ukraine.

Read more: Russia banned from 2020 Olympics and 2022 World Cup over doping scandal

Among other things, the proposed fiscal 2020 NDAA imposes sanctions related to Russia’s Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines and bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3164460
 
   
Censor.NETNewsWorld
 
 
 
 
 
 up