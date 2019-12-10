 Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: three Ukrainian soldiers died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers – outside Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk); weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces used hand-held antitank grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian troops near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); rocket-propelled grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk).

Read more: Stoltenberg: NATO does not define Russia as "enemy"

Three Ukrainian soldiers were killed in an unknown explosive device blast over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.