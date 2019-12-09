EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi, Macron holding meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi is holding a face-to-face meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service post on Facebook.

After a bilateral meeting with Macron, Zelenskyi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The meeting of the leaders of France, Ukraine, Germany and Russia will start at 17:00 Kyiv time.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko confirmed that a bilateral meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin would be held after the Normandy Format summit.

As expected, the Normandy Four leaders will give a joint press conference at 19.45 Kyiv time.

