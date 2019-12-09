 Russia banned from 2020 Olympics and 2022 World Cup over doping scandal

Censor.NET reports citing "sport24.ru".

WADA's compliance review committee (CRC) had suggested several sanctions because of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) failure to cooperate fully during probes into Russian sport.

WADA's executive committee decided to uphold the recommendations at a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Monday.

RUSADA now has 21 days to accept the decision or send the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Svetlana Zhurova, first deputy chairperson of the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, suggested an appeal was very likely and that a decision would be made when RUSADA meets on December 19.

"I am 100% sure [Russia will go to court] because we must defend our athletes," she told TASS News Agency.