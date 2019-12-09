EN|RU|UK
 Borrell hopes for positive outcome of Normandy format meeting

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, hopes that progress will be made during the Normandy Four summit in Paris today.

He stated this upon arrival at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

"We hope for progress. Some positive development has been observed recently, in particular, the disengagement of troops and warfare. Therefore, we think in this meeting we can continue working and advance on a peaceful and sustainable solution for the Ukrainian conflict which is one of the most important priorities the European Union has to solve," Borrell said.

Answering the question of whether the position of France could weaken the position of Ukraine, the EU High Representative said: "No… Europe on this [issue] is completely united."

The leaders of the Normandy Four countries – Ukraine, France, Germany and the Russian Federation – will meet in Paris today, December 9.

