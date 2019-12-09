EN|RU|UK
 Death toll from Odesa college fire rises to 12

The death toll from a fire in Odesa College of Economics, Law, Hotel and Restaurant Business has risen to 12 after rescuers found two more bodies early on Monday, December 9.

Censor.NET reports citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine report.

"One body was found during the removal of rubble at 00:35 on December 9. One more body was found during the removal of rubble at 05:15," the report reads.

It notes that 12 people were killed in the fire, 30 were injured, and nine more remain in medical institutions.

A fire broke out on the third floor of a six-storey building of Odesa College of Economics, Law, Hotel and Restaurant Business early on December 4. Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine rescued and evacuated 40 people.

