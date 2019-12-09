 Stoltenberg: NATO does not define Russia as "enemy"

Censor.NET reports citing CNN.

"We don't list foes. So we don't define Russia as an enemy. What we see is a more assertive Russia, which has used military force against neighbor Ukraine," Stoltenberg told CNN.

At the same time, he emphasized that NATO would not turn a blind eye to Russian aggression and ensured that the Alliance would try to apply dialogue wherever it is possible.

"We don't divide the world into either foes or friends," said the NATO secretary general, when pressed to define Russia.

Stoltenberg added that in an "uncertain" moment like this, such a strong institute as NATO is required to ensure security of the West.