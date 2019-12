As reported by Censor.NET.

"The chancellor will go to Paris next Monday in order to attend the Normandy-format meeting," Demmer said.

Merkel is due to meet with Putin at 3 p.m., and to have a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyi at 3:30 p.m., she said.

The Normandy-format summit will be held in Paris on December 9. The format, which promotes settlement in Ukraine, comprises Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France.

See more: Ukrainian president meets with Euromaidan participants. PHOTOS