 Teacher of Odesa College dies in hospital

Censor.NET reports citing Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine post on Facebook.

"As of 13:30, 15 people were injured in the fire. A female employee of an educational institution, born 1976, died from injuries in the hospital," the press service of the Odesa region police said.

The fire claimed the life of Hanna Bordiuk, a college teacher.

The tragedy in our city is a terrible fire in the building of an architectural monument on Troyitska Street. There, in particular, were the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the Institute of Marine Biology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

At the same time, the local online ezine Dumska, referring to representative of the municipal department of health Ala Kaleyeva says about 21 hospitalized victims as of 13:53, including nine underage college students and five firefighters.

See more: Fire area in Odesa College increased to 1,000 sq m, building destruction under threat. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"One college student and one firefighter are in serious condition. The victims are diagnosed with poisoning from combustion products and burns," the note says.

As reported, a fire broke out on the third floor of a six-story educational building in the Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business at 10:12 on Wednesday, the area of which was about 700 square meters. Later, the Service reported that as of 11:20, the fire area was approximately 1,000 square meters, and also informed that there was a threat of collapse of structures and the spread of fire.