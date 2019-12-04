EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  3155
All about:Cabinet of Ministers (679) Honcharenko (34) digitization (1)

 Cabinet of Ministers launches pilot project for citizens’ digital ID

Ukrainian government launched a pilot project for the creation of digital ID of citizens of Ukraine – verification of electronic registers users.

Censor.NET reports citing Cabinet's website.

"This verified information will be used for further All-Ukraine population census. In addition, it will simplify all procedures of assigning and payment of social benefits," Ukraine’s Prime Minister Honcharuk said.

In order to do this, technical security and protection of the registers will be checked during the next six months, as well as completeness and reliability of users’ information in the existing registers, in particular by correlation of data of different registers.

Read more: Ministry of Finance hands over PrivatBank to Cabinet of Ministers

Digital ID of the citizen will also allow detecting and eliminating duplication of data about the same person or cloning of a unique record of the user.

It was reported that the cost of ID cards and foreign passports has increased in Ukraine since July 1.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3163392
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up