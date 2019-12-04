EN|RU|UK
 In Paris Zelenskyi to discuss 'all for all' swap, ORDLO's local elections, return of control over border with Russia in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi expects that following a meeting in the Normandy format in Paris on December 9, not only a communiqué of the leaders of the states will be signed. He expects a number of important issues on resolving the Donbas conflict will be raised and some of them will be resolved.

"This communique was discussed back in September by representatives of all parties. Time has passed, a lot has changed, so there really will probably be those questions that are contained in the communique, but I expect more detailed answers, and not just words, but actions with deadlines," he said at a briefing on Wednesday after a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, answering a question about his expectations on the results of the meeting in Paris.

