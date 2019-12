Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"The regions of Ukraine with the lowest average monthly salary are Chernivtsi region – UAH 7,885, Kherson region – UAH 8,020, Ternopil region – UAH 8,098, Chernihiv region – UAH 8,130, and Kirovohrad region – UAH 8,222," he wrote on his Facebook page.

However, he did not specify what period these figures reflect.

The average nominal wage in Ukraine in October 2019 was UAH 10,727, or 16.4% more year-over-year.