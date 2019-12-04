 Five scenarios for Donbas reintegration approved at Zelenskyi's office. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"[Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelenskyi clearly stated his position on the inadmissibility of solving the problem of the occupied territories by military means and the need to achieve peace in the east of Ukraine by political and diplomatic methods. NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov expressed confidence that with the support of international partners Ukraine will be able to return the temporarily occupied territories and cease hostilities," the report reads.

It notes that the participants in the meeting approved five scenarios for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas.

As part of discussing the scenarios and studying the details, the head of state instructed Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak to visit the area of the Joint Forces Operation in the near future.

It was also decided that a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, chaired by the president of Ukraine, would take place before a Normandy Format summit.