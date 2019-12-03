 Ukraine’s Security Service puts suspect in MH17 case Tsemakh on wanted list. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing Interior Ministry website.

September 23, 2019, is considered to be the date of disappearance.

Tsemakh is suspected in the participation in the terrorist grouping and commitment of the terrorist action, which led to the death of people. He is put on the wanted list as a person who is fugitive from the investigative bodies.

Volodymyr Tsemakh, the key witness in the MH17 crash case in Donbas was transferred to Russia within the prisoners’ exchange on September 7.

Previously, Ukrainian and Dutch authorities confirmed that Tsemakh was interviewed by investigators from the State Prosecutor's Office of the Netherlands before he left Ukraine and went to Russia; this is due to the exchange of prisoners that took place on September 7. Ukraine and Russia conducted the "35 for 35" exchange.

On July 17, 2019, the Security Service of Ukraine stated that it detained Volodymyr Tsemakh, the ex-militant of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), involved in the transportation of Buk missile system, which downed MH17. He was detained during the crossing of the border with Russian controlled by Ukraine.

Boeing 777 of Malaysian Airlines, flight number MH17 was destroyed while performing a regular flight from the Netherlands to Malaysia in July 2014. The tragedy took place in the sky over the militant-held section of the Donetsk region. All 298 people aboard deceased; most of the victims, 196, were Dutch, but there were citizens of another nine countries as well.