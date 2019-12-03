EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi convening NSDC meeting ahead of Normandy Four summit - Avakov

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov has said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is convening a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) as part of preparations for a Normandy Four summit.

He said this at a conference of the Ukrainian Association of Women in Law Enforcement (UAWLE) on Tuesday.

"I planned to listen to speeches here, but, unfortunately, the president is convening an NSDC meeting. We are preparing for a meeting in the Normandy Format," Avakov said.

A meeting in the Normandy Format is to take place in Paris on December 9. The meeting will be attended by the leaders of four countries: Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany. It will be the first meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Vladimir Putin.

A key issue on the agenda is resolving the conflict in Donbas.

The last such meeting at the level of the leaders of the states took place in Berlin on October 19, 2016. Its participants acknowledged that there was been no breakthrough in the settlement of the conflict in Donbas.

