 Five attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

On December 2, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire five times in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched four attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and one more attack in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not violated ceasefire yet.

