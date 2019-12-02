 State budget for 2020 sent to president for signature

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

t is noted that the document has been sent to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi for signature.

The state budget for 2020 envisages revenues of UAH 1.094 trillion, including general fund revenues of UAH 974.7 billion and special fund revenues of UAH 119 billion.

Expenditures are estimated at UAH 1.18 trillion, including general fund expenditures of UAH 1.052 trillion and special fund expenditures of UAH 127.9 billion.

Public debt in the hryvnia equivalent will amount to UAH 2.045 trillion (45.3% of projected GDP). Payments for the repayment of public debt in 2020 are projected at UAH 282.1 billion, including UAH 120.3 billion for the repayment of foreign debt and UAH 161.9 billion for the repayment of domestic debt. Payments for public debt servicing in 2020 are estimated at UAH 141.5 billion.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada adopts Ukraine's state budget for 2020

The minimum wage in the state budget for 2020 is set at UAH 4,723.