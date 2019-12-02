EN|RU|UK
 MP Sobolev murder attempt in Kyiv: Police detained two suspects

Kyiv police have detained two suspects in the assassination attempt that occurred downtown on December 1, as MP of Kyiv regional council Vyacheslav Sobolev lost his little son in the attack while driving his car.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The operative agents and investigators are now interrogating the suspects; it took a special police operation to take the suspects. Details of the detention will become available later.

The media reports indicate that the attackers are two young men in their twenties. Some reports say the men served with the Right Sector, the nationalist organization that helped the Ukrainian army repel Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Read more: Three year old child shot dead in Kyiv when a crossover came under fire

Earlier, a three-year old child was shot dead, when a Range Rover was attacked in Kyiv downtown. Vyacheslav Sobolev, the deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council and a restaurant owner was driving the car under fire.

