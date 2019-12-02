EN|RU|UK
 USA can help Ukraine return Crimea back, – Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated that the United States of America could help Ukraine return Crimea back.

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

t is noted that the President of Ukraine suggested negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the USA.

"I think the U.S. could help with the Crimea. It could be the format of negotiations: Ukraine, Russia, the USA," Zelenskyi said.

President of Ukraine said he would raise this issue at the meeting in Normandy format.

"I will ask at the summit if we can talk about Crimea in this circle. If not, I would like us to agree on another format. This is our territory, and I would like it to come back to us," the president added.

