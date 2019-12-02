 USA can help Ukraine return Crimea back, – Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

t is noted that the President of Ukraine suggested negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the USA.

"I think the U.S. could help with the Crimea. It could be the format of negotiations: Ukraine, Russia, the USA," Zelenskyi said.

President of Ukraine said he would raise this issue at the meeting in Normandy format.

Read more: Washington Post calls on U.S. leadership to support Ukraine

"I will ask at the summit if we can talk about Crimea in this circle. If not, I would like us to agree on another format. This is our territory, and I would like it to come back to us," the president added.