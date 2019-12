Censor.NET reports citing Kuleba's post on Twitter.

"Volodin threatens with the secession of regions from Ukraine. I'll have to disappoint him: No one is going to leave [Ukraine]. Instead, we are ready to accept a couple of regions of the Russian Federation. To restore historical justice, democratic governance, implement European standards of life," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on December 1, 2019.

