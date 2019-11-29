EN|RU|UK
 Kolomoiskyi's influence on situation in Ukraine weakening - Danyliuk

The influence of oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi on Ukraine's leadership is steadily weakening, former National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

Danyliuk said this at a discussion "Ukraine after Elections: Where Is President Zelenskyi Heading?" in Berlin on Thursday, November 28.

"My clear conviction is that Kolomoiskyi's influence - not on Zelenskyi, but on the situation in the country - has significantly decreased. That's how I look at it," Danyliuk said.

In his opinion, numerous interviews and comments by the oligarch confirm that he is losing influence - and "this process will only intensify."

At the same time, Danyliuk said that the situation around PrivatBank in September 2019 had influenced his decision to leave Zelenskyi's team.

In this regard, Danyliuk recalled that his signature was on the documents that transferred PrivatBank into state ownership.

