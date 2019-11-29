EN|RU|UK
 Polish Foreign Ministry criticizes Apple for 'Russian' Crimea

The Polish Foreign Ministry has criticized Apple for showing Crimea as Russian territory on its apps.

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

Poland's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcin Przydacz wrote this on his Twitter account.

"Let me join Ukraine in expressing disappointment with Apple's recent approach to Crimea by treating it as part of Russia. Let me remind you one obvious fact: it is not. Shame on you Apple!" he wrote, reposting a comment by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in this regard.

Apple has begun to show the annexed Crimean peninsula as part of Russian territory on Apple Maps and its Weather app when viewed from Russia.

Prystaiko criticized Apple for showing Crimea as part of Russia on its applications.

