 PM Honcharuk comments on pace of road construction in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

He said this during the talk show Pravo na Vladu (Right to Power) on the 1+1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

"Our Chinese colleagues can tell a lot ... We will have the same. But for this we need to build a strong economy," the prime minister said.

According to him, the construction of bridges and roads in Ukraine is delayed due to "corruption and mismanagement."

Honcharuk noted that large road construction will begin in the country on March 1.

As reported, the prime minister stated that Ukraine’s State Agency of Automobile Roads (Ukravtodor) and the State Service for Transport Security (Ukrtransbezpeka) should replace the management in regions as quickly as possible. He added that the change in staff policy would positively influence the construction of roads and their quality.