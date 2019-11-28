EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi, Merkel in phone call discuss preparations for Normandy meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a phone conversation with German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, according to the president’s press service.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

"During a phone conversation, Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Angela Merkel discussed the issue of preparations for the upcoming Normandy Four summit scheduled for December 9," the report reads.

As reported, the next summit with the participation of the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany and Russia (the so-called Normandy Four) is to take place in Paris on December 9.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said earlier that he intended to raise at this meeting the issue of specific terms of Donbas de-occupation, the return of hostages, the resolution of the security situation, and the holding of local elections.

