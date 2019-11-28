EN|RU|UK
 Russia sends another ‘humanitarian convoy’ to Donbas

On Thursday, November 28, another illegal Russian convoy consisting of 42 vehicles arrived at the non-government-controlled territory of Donbas.

Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press service.

"On November 28, two columns of the so-called humanitarian convoy from the Russian Federation passed through the Donetsk and Matveev Kurgan checkpoints," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported.

The report notes that the 93d convoy consisted of 42 vehicles. In addition, the vehicle load was about 70%.

As reported, Russia since August 2014 has illegally sent convoys of trucks to Donbas, which it calls a "humanitarian convoy".

