 Nine attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched six attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and three more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

Three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have violated the ceasefire regime near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region.