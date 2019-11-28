EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Incidents
  1858
Related materials:
All about:Donbas (3575) Russian mercenaries (80) Joint Forces Operation (440)

 Nine attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On November 27, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire nine times in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched six attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and three more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

Read more: UN continues to raise funds for humanitarian aid to Donbas

Three Ukrainian soldiers were wounded over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have violated the ceasefire regime near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3162231
 
 
Censor.NETNewsIncidents
 
 
 
 
 
 up