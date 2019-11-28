 Mogherini says EU expects substantial progress from Normandy Four summit

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said this during a hearing at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday, November 27.

"Ukraine today is a stronger, more resilient country than it used to be. The new government has taken a bold approach to reforms as the people of Ukraine expect substantial change on the rule of law, the fight against corruption and the prosecution of the bank fraud. In recent months, positive developments have also materialized on the security side – mainly thanks to Ukraine's constructive approach. The Normandy 4 Summit of 9 December is now an opportunity for substantial progress," Mogherini said.

She recalled that Ukraine had faced unparalleled challenges, with Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Since 2014 we have put together for Ukraine the biggest support package in the history of the European Union. We have invested more in Ukraine than in any other country in the world, and no other partner has invested in Ukraine as much as we have done. This has led to some very important, tangible results," Mogherini added.