 Trilateral Contact Group meeting begins in Minsk - Olifer

A meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the peaceful settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine has begun in Minsk, Belarus.

Censor.NET reports citing Darka Olifer, the spokesperson for Ukraine's representative in the TCG Leonid Kuchma post on  Facebook.

"A meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group has started in Minsk," she wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, at the TCG meeting in late October, Ukraine in Minsk stated that political issues regarding Donbas could be resolved only after the full implementation of the security block of the Minsk agreements, including the restoration of full control over the eastern border by the Ukrainian side.

