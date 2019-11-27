 Zelenskyi shows readiness for bilateral meeting with Putin

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

After being asked by the journalists if he is ready for a one-on-one meeting with Putin, the President of Ukraine responded:

"I think there will be many two-sided formats. I am sure there can be a format with both Ms. Merkel and Mr. Macron and Mr. Putin. We are ready for any formats within the Normandy format to talk about it," Zelenskyi stated.

He also stressed that he would like to have a clear understanding of when and how the war in Donbas will stop.

See more: Kaljulaid presents electric bicycle to Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

"We do not expect to end the war tomorrow, but I want a clear understanding as President of Ukraine when and how we can end the war," the President of Ukraine said.