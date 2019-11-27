EN|RU|UK
 Naftogaz wins appeal of Gazprom on execution of SCC's decision

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has won an appeal under the sue of the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom on execution of the ruling of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC; Sweden).

Executive Director of Naftogaz, Yurii Vitrenko, has written this on Facebook.

Vitrenko promised other details a little later.

In its turn, the press service of Naftogaz said that the appeal of Gazprom against a standalone decision taken on May 31, 2017 had been declined.

The court of Luxembourg urged Gazprom to pay USD 2.6 billion to Naftogaz under SCC rulings.

The courts of Amsterdam and Luxembourg had declined appeals of Gazprom in cases upon mandatory execution of the SCC's decision.

